Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

PFLT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,422. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 109.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.