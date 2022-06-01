Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post $2.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $10.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.96. 1,106,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,496,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

