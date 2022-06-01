Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. HighPeak Energy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPK. Roth Capital boosted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 73.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPK stock traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. 11,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,979. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

