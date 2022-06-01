Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denison Mines.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 323.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DNN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 102,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,262. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

