Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.59. BOK Financial posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,192,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $86.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

