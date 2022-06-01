YOYOW Hits Market Cap of $734,269.19 (YOYOW)

YOYOW (YOYOW) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One YOYOW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. YOYOW has a total market cap of $734,269.19 and $68,842.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOYOW has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,758.27 or 0.99917657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001679 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,064,905,344 coins and its circulating supply is 517,105,873 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

