YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

YETI stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 31,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in YETI by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in YETI by 15.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

