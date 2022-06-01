Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.0977 on Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $193.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.0977 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00293576 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00073528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00069583 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,496,712 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

