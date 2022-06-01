Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 303,117 shares.The stock last traded at $3.70 and had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a market cap of $512.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 3,711.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 152,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

