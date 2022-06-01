Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Position Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.88% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 1,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,562. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.