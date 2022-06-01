XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 535.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.