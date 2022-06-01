XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of XPEL worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 185.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 31.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,100 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,412,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $1,083,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,238 shares of company stock valued at $17,210,415 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

