Xend Finance (XEND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $394,320.00

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $394,320.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.04474613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00452784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008371 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

