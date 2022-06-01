Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $156.30

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $156.30 or 0.00491446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $300,251.32 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.01116982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00487364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00032160 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008160 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

