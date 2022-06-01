World Fuel Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,139.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,846 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

