Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE WDAY opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.37. Workday has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

