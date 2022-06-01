Woodcoin Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Woodcoin has a market cap of $36.89 million and $217,579.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00014724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,176.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.71 or 0.06115773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00215331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.20 or 0.00632504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.34 or 0.00629771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00073990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004416 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

