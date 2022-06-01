Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wipro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.