WINkLink Market Capitalization Tops $162.28 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $162.28 million and approximately $64.24 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $967.86 or 0.03065738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00449165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00033109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007986 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

