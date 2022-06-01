Wing (WING) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.27 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.55 or 0.01115359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00488697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

