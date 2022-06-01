Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.35 and its 200-day moving average is $347.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

