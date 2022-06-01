Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 841 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,797 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 1.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $30,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 169,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.