Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $35,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

