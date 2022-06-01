Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 55,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

