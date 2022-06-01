Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 556 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $464.48. 16,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,296. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $533.08 and its 200-day moving average is $530.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.