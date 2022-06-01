Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,615,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWC opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

