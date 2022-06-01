Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ APMI opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.