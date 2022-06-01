Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $7,840,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $12,863,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPB Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of TPBA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPB Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPB Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.