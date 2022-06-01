Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.83. 40,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,479. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

