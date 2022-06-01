Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,687,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 319,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,046,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

