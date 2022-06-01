Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.97. 353,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,225,116. The company has a market capitalization of $527.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.59.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

