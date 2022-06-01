Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,735,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 42,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.35 and a 200-day moving average of $347.05. The stock has a market cap of $306.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $279.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

