Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.87. 29,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average is $152.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.