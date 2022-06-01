Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,934. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

