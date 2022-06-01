Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

