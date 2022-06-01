Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 180,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,149,014. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

