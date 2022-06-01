Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.92.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $577.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,388. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.78 and its 200-day moving average is $591.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

