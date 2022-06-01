Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $309.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $196.68 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock worth $444,578,218. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

