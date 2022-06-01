Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for 1.9% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Western Digital by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $41,696,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $59.91. 34,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

