WELL Health Technologies (WELL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL) recently:

5/20/2022 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

5/20/2022 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$6.00.

4/25/2022 – WELL Health Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Haywood Securities. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

TSE:WELL opened at C$3.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.68. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.31 and a 1 year high of C$8.86. The stock has a market cap of C$825.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

