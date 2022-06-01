Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
