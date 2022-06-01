Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. 18,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,187. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.