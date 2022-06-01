Waves Enterprise Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $682,874.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $682,874.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

