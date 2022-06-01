Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.29.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Watsco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Watsco by 49.1% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 96,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.43. 168,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a 12 month low of $239.62 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.