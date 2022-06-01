Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lear by 27,995.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lear by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lear by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 252,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $122.67 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.53.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

