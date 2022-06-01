Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,307 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 745,559 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after buying an additional 704,373 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

APO stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

