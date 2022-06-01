Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,885 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.09 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

