Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock valued at $444,578,218. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $196.68 and a 1-year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

