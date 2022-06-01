Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 254,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,863,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

