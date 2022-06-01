Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.79 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.